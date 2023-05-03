Deepika Padukone's Spectacular Red Carpet Appearances

Curated By: Navneet Vyasan
Last Updated: May 03, 2023, 09:35 IST
Mumbai, India
Deepika Padukone made an entrance in a striking strapless pink gown designed by Zac Posen, which immediately brought to mind a life-size Barbie. To complete her dramatic look, Padukone opted for a pair of diamond earrings and a statement cuff as her accessories of choice at the 2019 Met Gala
Deepika Padukone, at her 2018 Met Gala appearance, wore a vibrant red gown by Prabal Gurung. (Image: Instagram)
Deepika Padukone at the 95th Academy Awards. (credits: Insta/deepikapadukone)
Deepika Padukone looks smart in a golden cross-body crop top, black trousers and bomber jacket by Louis Vuitton. (Image: Instagram)
Deepika Padukone looks glorious in a multi-coloured floral midi dress. (Image: Instagram)
Deepika Padukone gave retro glam in a striped sequin saree. (Image: Instagram)
Deepika Padukone looks spectacular in a white shirt with matching tulle skirt. (Image: Instagram)