Home » Photos » Lifestyle » Deepika Padukone's Spectacular Red Carpet Appearances

Deepika Padukone's Spectacular Red Carpet Appearances

Here's taking a look at the times Deepika Padukone made heads turn.

1/ 7
Deepika Padukone made an entrance in a striking strapless pink gown designed by Zac Posen, which immediately brought to mind a life-size Barbie. To complete her dramatic look, Padukone opted for a pair of diamond earrings and a statement cuff as her accessories of choice at the 2019 Met Gala

2/ 7
Deepika Padukone, at her 2018 Met Gala appearance, wore a vibrant red gown by Prabal Gurung.

3/ 7
Deepika Padukone

4/ 7
Deepika Padukone looks smart in a golden cross-body crop top, black trousers and bomber jacket by Louis Vuitton.

5/ 7
Deepika Padukone looks glorious in a multi-coloured floral midi dress.

6/ 7
Deepika Padukone gave retro glam in a striped sequin saree.

7/ 7
Deepika Padukone looks spectacular in a white shirt with matching tulle skirt.

