CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Horoscope TodayMother's Day Sophie ChoudryVegetable JuicesRashmika Mandanna Gym
Home » Photos » Lifestyle » Disha Patani's BOLD Photos That Say She Isn't Affected By Trolling

Disha Patani's BOLD Photos That Say She Isn't Affected By Trolling

Disha Patani's photoshoots are droolworthy!

01
Not Disha Patani But This Actress Was First Choice For MS Dhoni: The Untold Truth

Disha Patani made her Bollywood debut in the film MS Dhoni: The Untold Story.

02
Disha Patani flaunts her hourglass figure in animal-print bikini while taking a mirror selfie.

Disha Patani flaunts her hourglass figure in animal-print bikini while taking a mirror selfie. (Image: Instagram)

03
Disha Patani looks like a goddess in a silver cutout dress.

Disha Patani looks like a goddess in a silver cutout dress. (Image: Instagram)

04
Disha Patani takes a selfie wearing red pant with black bra.

Disha Patani takes a selfie wearing red pant with black bra. (Image: Instagram)

05
Disha Patani is one of the sexiest actors in Bollywood and there's no doubt about that. (Image: Instagram)

Disha Patani is one of the sexiest actors in Bollywood and there's no doubt about that. (Image: Instagram)

06
Disha Patani

Disha Patani

07
Disha Patani flaunts her toned figure in a sexy black lingerie.

Disha Patani flaunts her toned figure in the sexy black lingerie. (Image: Instagram)

08
Disha Patani flaunts her curves in the high-slit dress.

Disha Patani flaunts her curves in the high-slit dress. (Image: Instagram)

09
Disha Patani looks sexy in a brown tassel bikini.

Disha Patani looks sexy in a brown tassel bikini. (Image: Instagram)

10
Disha Patani looks stunning in a golden and red shimmery lehenga.

Disha Patani looks stunning in a golden and red shimmery lehenga. (Image: Instagram)

11
Disha Patani

Disha Patani was last seen in Ek Villain Returns.

12
Disha Patani flaunts hourglass figure in black lingerie-inspired bodysuit.

Disha Patani flaunts hourglass figure in black lingerie-inspired bodysuit. (Image: Instagram)

13
Disha Patani

Disha Patani

14
Disha Patani's Grey Mini Dress For The Kapil Sharma Show Is Perfection

Disha Patani's Grey Mini Dress For The Kapil Sharma Show Is Perfection

15
Disha Patani looks tantalising in an animal-print lingerie set.

Disha Patani looks tantalising in the animal-print lingerie set. (Image: Instagram)

16
Disha Patni paints a sultry picture in a cross-body bra.

Disha Patni paints a sultry picture in the cross-body bra. (Image: Instagram)

17
Disha Patani

Disha Patani

18
Disha Patani is a sight to behold. (Image: Instagram)

Disha Patani is a sight to behold. (Image: Instagram)