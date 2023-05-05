CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Photos » Lifestyle » Esha Gupta Marks 11 Years Of Her Debut With Emraan Hashmi Starrer Jannat 2, See Her Hottest Pics

Esha Gupta Marks 11 Years Of Her Debut With Emraan Hashmi Starrer Jannat 2, See Her Hottest Pics

Esha Gupta for the last eleven years has been the queen of hearts and her bold attitude is something her fans have always looked upto

Esha Gupta made an amazing debut 11 years back with Jannat 2 opposite Emraan Hashmi and ever since then, she has been ruling the hearts of her fans with her stunning looks. The actress is always on point and makes sure to look as scintillating as always, do not believe us? Well, her pictures are proofs that you cannot deny.

1/ 5
Esha Gupta definitely set out to slay in this black ensemble. With her hair and makeup on a minimal note but on point, she was dressed to kill and there is no denying that. (Image: Instagram)

2/ 5
The diva looked ethereal in this netted outfit and her flawless skin was definitely a bonus. She is as striking as one can get and even more, in fact. (Image: Instagram)

3/ 5
The actress took the hotness quotient to a whole different level in this beige co-ord set. She confidently flaunted her midriff and oozed the oomph factor. (Image: Instagram)

4/ 5
Well, Esha is definitely responsible for increasing the temperature one picture at a time. This sultry picture in a bright pink outfit is simply stunning. (Image: Instagram)

5/ 5
This picture of Esha is straight out of a dreamscape. Without an iota of doubt, the actress looked mesmerising in every single way. (Image: Instagram)

