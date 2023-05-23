CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Photos » Lifestyle » Esha Gupta To Sunny Leone: Best Photographs Of Bollywood Actresses From Cannes

Esha Gupta To Sunny Leone: Best Photographs Of Bollywood Actresses From Cannes

Bollywood actresses set the red carpet on fire this time around as they made their presence felt at the Cannes Film Festival 2023.

01
Diana Penty kept her hair tied into a messy ponytail. (Image: Instagram)

02
Sunny Leone made her first-ever appearance at Cannes in the cut-out green dress. (Image: Instagram)

03
Esha Gupta looked uber hot in a black bodycon midi dress with rhinestone detailing at the bust. The diva opted for a casual loose bun with the evening dress. (Image: Instagram)

04
Mrunal Thakur knocked it out of the park in an embellished lavender saree gown. She looked absolutely breathtaking. (Image: Instagram)

05
Adorned in a scintillating cut-out white gown, Mrunal exuded an ethereal combination of elegance and confidence. (Image: Instagram)

Adorned in a scintillating cut-out white gown, Mrunal exuded an ethereal combination of elegance and confidence. (Image: Instagram)

06
Manushi Chhillar looked a modern-day princess in an off-shoulder white tulle gown. (Image: Instagram)

07
Sara marked her magnificent debut on the illustrious Cannes red carpet, adorned in a resplendent hand-embroidered multi-panel skirt meticulously crafted by the celebrated maestros.

08
Mouni Roy made heads turn in the flamboyant yellow gown at her Cannes debut. (Image: Instagram)