Esha Gupta To Sunny Leone: Best Photographs Of Bollywood Actresses From Cannes

Curated By: Navneet Vyasan
News18.com
Last Updated: May 23, 2023, 18:55 IST
Mumbai, India
Diana Penty kept her hair tied into a messy ponytail. (Image: Instagram)
Sunny Leone made her first-ever appearance at Cannes in the cut-out green dress. (Image: Instagram)
Esha Gupta looked uber hot in a black bodycon midi dress with rhinestone detailing at the bust. The diva opted for a casual loose bun with the evening dress. (Image: Instagram)
Mrunal Thakur knocked it out of the park in an embellished lavender saree gown. She looked absolutely breathtaking. (Image: Instagram)
Adorned in a scintillating cut-out white gown, Mrunal exuded an ethereal combination of elegance and confidence. (Image: Instagram)
Manushi Chhillar looked a modern-day princess in an off-shoulder white tulle gown. (Image: Instagram)
Sara marked her magnificent debut on the illustrious Cannes red carpet, adorned in a resplendent hand-embroidered multi-panel skirt meticulously crafted by the celebrated maestros.
Mouni Roy made heads turn in the flamboyant yellow gown at her Cannes debut. (Image: Instagram)