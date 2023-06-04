CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Photos » Food » Beat the Heat: 7 Chilled Water Recipes to Combat Summertime Dehydration

These seven delectable infused water recipes will help you get the most out of hydration and will make drinking plenty of water fun. Check out the deets right here

Staying hydrated while improving the flavour of plain water is made possible by infused water. In addition to offering a tasty substitute for sugary beverages, infused water has a number of advantages. Increased water consumption is encouraged since the flavours make it more palatable. These seven recipes use a variety of flavours, from tangy citrus to fruity concoctions and herbal mixtures. Prepare to make a delicious and nutritious beverage that will keep you hydrated all day long. Keep in mind how to change the ingredients to suit your palate and the pitcher’s size.

01
Watermelon Lime Twist: Combine 2 cups of cubed watermelon, 1 lime, and a few fresh basil leaves. To a pitcher of water, add the basil, lime slices, and watermelon cubes. Before serving, allow it to sit in the refrigerator for at least two hours.

02
Take 1 sliced apple and 2 cinnamon sticks to make an apple cinnamon treat. In a pitcher of water, mix the cinnamon sticks and apple pieces. In the refrigerator, let it steep for a few hours or overnight.

03
Ginger Lemon Zest: To prepare this infused water, you'll need 1 lemon (sliced) and 1 tablespoon of freshly grated ginger. In a pitcher of water, mix the grated ginger and lemon slices. Before serving, give it at least an hour to infuse in the refrigerator.

04
Take 1 cucumber (sliced) and a handful of fresh mint leaves for the cucumber-mint refresher. In a pitcher of water, add the cucumber slices and mint leaves. Before enjoying, let it steep for a few hours in the refrigerator.

05
Add 1 cup of pineapple chunks and 1/2 cup of unsweetened coconut shreds to a pitcher of water to make a pineapple coconut infusion. For a few hours, let it steep in the refrigerator while stirring occasionally. To escape the heat, enjoy it.

06
Berry Blast: Combine 12 cup of sliced strawberries, 12 cup of blueberries, 12 cup of raspberries, and a few fresh basil sprigs. In a pitcher of water, mix the berries and basil together. In the refrigerator, let it steep for several hours or overnight.

