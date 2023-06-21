Gurus Who Took Yoga To The World And Inspired Generations

Curated By: Navneet Vyasan
Tirumalai Krishnamacharya is called the father of modern yoga.
Swami Sivananda Saraswati started 'Yoga of Trinity'.
BKS Iyengar who gave the world Iyengar yoga.
Paramahansa Yogananda's An Autobiography of a Yogi is read widely and also inspired Steve Jobs.
Maharishi Mahesh Yogi is the founder of the popular Transcendental Meditation technique.
K Pattabhi Jois popularised Ashtanga yoga in the West.