Gurus Who Took Yoga To The World And Inspired Generations

Gurus Who Took Yoga To The World And Inspired Generations

On International Yoga Day, we take a look at Indian gurus who took Yoga and ancient Indian practices to the world.

Tirumalai Krishnamacharya is called the father of modern yoga. (Photo by news18 creatives)

Swami Sivananda Saraswati started 'Yoga of Trinity'. (Photo by news18)

BKS Iyengar who gave the world Iyengar yoga. (Photo by news18 creatives)

Paramahansa Yogananda's An Autobiography of a Yogi is read widely and also inspired Steve Jobs. (Photo by news18 creatives)

Maharishi Mahesh Yogi is the founder of the popular Transcendental Meditation. (Photo by news18 creatives)

K Pattabhi Jois popularised Ashtanga yoga in the West. (Photo by News18 creatives)

