Hampi: The Majestic Capital Of The Vijayanagara Empire In Pictures

Hampi: The Majestic Capital Of The Vijayanagara Empire In Pictures

The size of this city cannot all be seen from any one spot, but I climbed a hill whence I could see a great part of it. What I saw from thence seemed to me as large as Rome, and very beautiful to the sight,” wrote Portuguese traveler Domingo Paes describing Hampi.

Built between 14th and 16th century the stunning temples and intricate carvings on the currently standing structures give us a peek into what the place once was in its heydays.

1/ 5
Hampi, Karnataka

Once the capital of the great Vijayanagara Empire, Hampi is situated on the banks of the Tungabhadra River. (Photo: Shuttersock)

2/ 5
Hampi,

Hampi's ruins extend over 16 sq mi. It is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. (Photo: Shutterstock)

3/ 5
Hampi

Hampi, in many places, is traditionally known as Pampa-kshetra. It is derived from Pampa, another name of Goddess Parvati.

4/ 5
hampi, vijayanagara

Experts say Vijayanagara architecture is an amalgamation of Chalukya, Hoysala, Pandya and Chola styles. (Photo: Shutterstock)

5/ 5
Hampi, Vijayanagara,

The Garuda shrine in the form of stone chariot at Vitthala temple. (Photo: Shutterstock)