Hampi: The Majestic Capital Of The Vijayanagara Empire In Pictures

Curated By: Navneet Vyasan
Last Updated: April 20, 2023, 13:08 IST
Mumbai, India
Built between 14th and 16th century the stunning temples and intricate carvings on the currently standing structures give us a peek into what the place once was in its heydays.
Once the capital of the great Vijayanagara Empire, Hampi is situated on the banks of the Tungabhadra River. (Photo: Shuttersock)
Hampi's ruins extend over 16 sq mi. It is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Hampi, in many places, is traditionally known as Pampa-kshetra. It is derived from Pampa, another name of Goddess Parvati.
Experts say Vijayanagara architecture is an amalgamation of Chalukya, Hoysala, Pandya and Chola styles. (Photo: Shutterstock)
The Garuda shrine in the form of stone chariot at Vitthala temple. (Photo: Shutterstock)