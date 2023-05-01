Happy Birthday Anushka Sharma: Times The Birthday Girl Gave Us Some Major Fashion Goals

Curated By: Shreeja Bhattacharya
Anushka Sharma has always been someone who is extremely one with her own soul and that absolutely reflects in the sartorial choices that she makes. She is funky, cool and yet at the same time is absolutely elegant and breathtakingly stunning. The actress is truly someone who can handle the best of both worlds, if you do not believe us we have some proof for you-
Anushka had dawned this mellow yellow dress for the legendary Christian Dior pre-fall show that took place in Mumbai. She accessorised her look with a matching yellow Lady Diana purse from Dior, and well the entire look turned out to be fabulous. (Image: Instagram)
This cream co-ords was just a phenomenal pick by the star. The chunky golden hoops and the shades went really well with the entire vibe. (Image: Instagram)
The star shined bright in a neon green Sabyasachi saree. The multi-coloured statement neckpiece along with the sequinned blouse was simply a match made in heaven and elevated the complete look. (Image: Instagram)
Only Anushka can keep it simple and still look this good. The actress looked bright, happy and fulfilled as she sat by the window against a picturesque view. (Image: Instagram)
Anushka looked stunning in this off-shoulder purple gown. Flanked by darling husband Virat Kohli on her side, Anushka wore this body-hugging gown from the legendary Toni Maticevski collection. (Image: Instagram)