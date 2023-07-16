CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Photos » Lifestyle » Happy Birthday Katrina Kaif: Times The Actress Looked Divine Draped In A Saree, See Photos

Happy Birthday Katrina Kaif: Times The Actress Looked Divine Draped In A Saree, See Photos

Katrina Kaif is always a vision of grace and panache each time she decides to drape a saree and truly she does look divine wearing them

Katrina Kaif is a true blue fashion icon, over the years she has given us noteworthy, stylish appearances. Even though she can sport any outfit with utmost grace, her fans are of the belief that she looks extremely good in sarees. Every once in a while she does flaunt a good saree look and truth be told her fans and followers cannot get enough of it. On her birthday, here is taking a look at some of her most amazing saree looks. Check out the pictures-

01
This list definitely needs to kick off with her wedding trousseau. She decked up in this lovely red saree designed exclusively by Sabyasachi on her wedding day. (Image: Instagram)

02
This semi-sheer saree from the shelves of Sabyasachi looked rather marvellous on her. (Image: Instagram)

03
Katrina looked absolutely scintillating in this black saree. The way she carries herself is just breathtaking. (Image: Instagram)

04
Red is definitely Katrina's colour and she looks divine anytime she dons any outfit of the colour. (Image: Instagram)

05
The actress looked beautiful draped in this six-yard-of-elegance. The colour complimented her so well!

06
Whoever said you cannot wear a saree with sneakers was wrong because look at Katrina acing it and how! (Image: Instagram)

07
Kat was a sure vision in this gorgeous saree and she definitely looked straight out of a dreamscape. (Image: Instagram)

