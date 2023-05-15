Happy Birthday Madhuri Dixit: Top Saree Looks Of The 'Dhak Dhak' Queen, See Pics

Curated By: Shreeja Bhattacharya
Last Updated: May 15, 2023, 12:06 IST
New Delhi, India
Madhuri Dixit, the epitome of grace and elegance, effortlessly adorns herself in ethereal sarees, captivating hearts with her timeless beauty. With each drape, she exudes an aura of enchantment, like a celestial goddess gracing the mortal realm. In her resplendent sarees, Madhuri radiates an ethereal charm, embodying the perfect blend of traditional allure and contemporary sophistication. Her choice of colours is a symphony of hues, from vibrant reds that ignite a passion to serene blues that evoke tranquillity. Every drape tells a story, weaving a tapestry of elegance that enhances her innate beauty. See some of her recent best saree looks-