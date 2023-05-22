Happy Birthday Suhana Khan: Times Shah Rukh And Suhana Proved They Are The Most Fashionable Father-Daughter Duo

Curated By: Shreeja Bhattacharya
Last Updated: May 22, 2023, 17:26 IST
New Delhi, India
Shah Rukh Khan is known to be an extremely dotting father and he shares a special bond with his lovely daughter Suhana who will be making her Bollywood debut soon. The father-daughter duo often chill together and fans love spotting the two together. Their impeccable sense of fashion and their ability to effortlessly carry any ensemble has made them the epitome of a fashionable father-daughter duo. Check out their amazing fashion moments together-