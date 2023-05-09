Happy Birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Times Vijay Put His Best Foot Forward With His Casual Sartorial Choices

Curated By: Shreeja Bhattacharya
Last Updated: May 09, 2023, 12:10 IST
New Delhi, India
Vijay Deverakonda, the actor, has been setting fashion trends with his impeccable sense of style. From bold colours to edgy cuts, he knows how to make a statement. His wardrobe is a perfect blend of classic and contemporary styles, showcasing his eclectic taste. The actor has been spotted donning sharp suits with daring patterns, funky jackets, and statement accessories. His effortless style exudes confidence, and his attention to detail is impeccable.
Vijay absolutely wooed his fans and followers with this ultra-chic look. The golden chain was the perfect choice to break the monotone ensemble and there is no doubt that he carried it so damn well! (Image: Instagram)
This is lesson 101 from Vijay on how to ace a tonal outfit. Once again, the chain was the perfect accessory to be paired with this outfit and there is no doubt about his love for pastel shades. (Image: Instagram)
Beige outfits and Vijay are definitely a match made in heaven. The actor looked a class apart in this ensemble. (Image: Instagram)
For all those who believe that one cannot look hot in a t-shirt, well, Vijay is here to prove everybody wrong. He looked dapper in this super comfy and casual attire and well if anyone needs to take cues on cool summer looks then Vijay is the pro you should be looking up to. (Image: Instagram)
Vijay looked absolutely dreamy and hot in this chocolate brown t-shirt and it is safe to say that the actor can stun his fans in any way possible, even in a simple tee and nope, we are not complaining! The natural charmer sure does know his ways.