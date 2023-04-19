Here Is All That You Need To Know About 'Dog Days' During Summer

Published By: Shreeja Bhattacharya
Last Updated: April 19, 2023, 19:21 IST
New Delhi, India
While the country grapples with one heat wave after the other, here is a fun fact that will leave you absolutely astounded- Did you know that there is something called ‘Dog Days’ that occur each year?
Dog Days actually refer to certain days in between the period of July and September.
At this point, Canine lovers might be thinking that why do Dogs get singled out when in reality all creatures are uncomfortable in heat?
Going back in time this star has always been synonymous with sultry warm weather in the Northern Hemisphere.
It must be remembered that one of the initial records of this name comes from the Greek poet Hesiod, in Work and Days, which was penned in 7th BC.
According to astronomy during this period of time, a bright star rises and sets alongside the sun, brightly shining during the daylight hours and hidden during the nighttime.
Owing to global warming, we will be able to notice a big shift in the time period in which this occurs.