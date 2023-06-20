Hot! 7 Times Urfi Javed’s Daring and Racy Looks Set the Internet Ablaze; In Pictures

Urfi has silver foil-covered pieces in her gelled hair and dazzling cosmetics. Illuminating Using chandi ka warq for this," she said in a message on Instagram to explain her most recent fashion endeavour. Urfi has a history of making controversial statements and obnoxious fashion choices. The performer has consistently insisted that nobody can tell her what to wear and that she dresses however she pleases. She is frequently the focus of trolls and the fashion police for her eccentric sense of style, but she pays neither of them any attention.