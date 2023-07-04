Hot! Chitrangada Singh Is a Smokeshow Sporting a Tangerine Pant Suit and a Sexy Black Bralette

Curated By: Riya Ashok Madayi
News18.com
Last Updated: July 04, 2023, 11:51 IST
Mumbai, India
Chitrangda Singh has shown that she is adept at dressing elegantly in both western and ethnic attire. Take a look at the star’s most latest looks here:
Your Monday blues will go away thanks to Chitrangada Singh, who arrives dressed to the nines in a tangerine pantsuit. (Image: Instagram/chitrangda)
Chitrangada Singh wore an oversized blazer, matching high-rise pleated pants, and a black cropped bralette with a plunging neckline and lace bustier. (Image: Instagram/chitrangda)
Chitrangada Singh puts her blazer aside and poses in the bathroom mirror while flashing her bralette. (Image: Instagram/chitrangda)
Chitrangada Singh captioned her image Orange you glad to see me?, adding a smiley face and a heart emoji. (Image: Instagram/chitrangda)
Chitrangada Singh leans forward, puts her hands in her pockets, and strikes a boss lady pose for the camera. (Image: Instagram/chitrangda)
Chitrangada Singh chose to wear large hoops as earrings and went all out with her makeup, sporting smokey, glimmering eyes and lush, deep lips. (Image: Instagram/chitrangda)