CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Horoscope TodayMalaika AroraUorfi JavedRoad TripsSanjay Dutt Whiskey
Home » Photos » Lifestyle » Hot! Chitrangada Singh Is a Smokeshow Sporting a Tangerine Pant Suit and a Sexy Black Bralette

Hot! Chitrangada Singh Is a Smokeshow Sporting a Tangerine Pant Suit and a Sexy Black Bralette

Chitrangada Singh pulls off the semi-formal style while rocking a tangerine pantsuit and a black lace bralette

Chitrangda Singh has shown that she is adept at dressing elegantly in both western and ethnic attire. Take a look at the star’s most latest looks here:

01
Chitrangada Singh

Your Monday blues will go away thanks to Chitrangada Singh, who arrives dressed to the nines in a tangerine pantsuit. (Image: Instagram/chitrangda)

02
Chitrangada Singh

Chitrangada Singh wore an oversized blazer, matching high-rise pleated pants, and a black cropped bralette with a plunging neckline and lace bustier. (Image: Instagram/chitrangda)

03
Chitrangada Singh

Chitrangada Singh puts her blazer aside and poses in the bathroom mirror while flashing her bralette. (Image: Instagram/chitrangda)

04
Chitrangada Singh

Chitrangada Singh captioned her image Orange you glad to see me?, adding a smiley face and a heart emoji. (Image: Instagram/chitrangda)

05
Chitrangada Singh

Chitrangada Singh leans forward, puts her hands in her pockets, and strikes a boss lady pose for the camera. (Image: Instagram/chitrangda)

06
Chitrangada Singh

Chitrangada Singh chose to wear large hoops as earrings and went all out with her makeup, sporting smokey, glimmering eyes and lush, deep lips.  (Image: Instagram/chitrangda)