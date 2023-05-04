Hot! Sonali Raut's Bikini Pictures by the Sea is the Vacation Inspiration We Need

CHANGE LANGUAGE
Sonali Raut Hot: The Bigg Boss fame actress surely knows how to give fashion and holiday goals together

Sonali Raut is oozing hotness with her social media posts lately! The Bigg Boss famed actress is surely raising temperature with her bikini pictures and videos on social media platforms. The 32-year-old, who was in Dubai recently, posted a series of bikini pictures, which surely gives us the vacation feels.

Sonali Raut dazzles in a white bikini in Ras-Al-Kaimah (Image: Instagram)

Sonali Raut in a yellow bikini is the perfect way to spend a hot summer by the beach (Image: Instagram)

Sonali Raut surely knows to add the oomph factor even in vacay mode (Image: Instagram)

Sonali Raut is surely a beach baby in this pink bikini (Image: Instagram)

Sonali Raut rocked a white bikini at her recent vacation in Abu Dhabi (Image: Instagram)

