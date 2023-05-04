Hotness Alert! Watch out for Ananya Panday's Chic Bikini Moments

Curated By: Riya Ashok Madayi
Last Updated: May 04, 2023, 13:25 IST
Mumbai, India
Can a person have both a hot and cute side? We are learning from Ananya Panday, and how! The young actress combines a sensual figure with an endearing face in an ideal way. She frequently uploads sexy photos to Instagram, which instantly wins our hearts. Take a look at some unbearably hot photos of Ananya Panday.
Ananya Panday posted a mirror selfie while wearing a bikini in the colour lemon. In the photo, she proudly displays her toned physique, and we are in awe.
Ananya can be seen relaxing on a beach in a photo taken in Phuket, Thailand. She can be seen in a blue bikini reading a book while taking in the sun and sand.
The actress enjoys taking selfies in the mirror. Another photograph shows her with a lovely white and yellow check bikini with the matching top left open.
This photo of Ananya from her Gehraiyaan days is evidence of her ability to pull off elegant, hot, and cute looks all at once.
Ananya Panday enjoyed a boat trip while on Capri. She sported a black pair of sunglasses and a floral white bikini.
Ananya could be seen soaking in the sun in a green bikini on another Capri day.
During the filming of the well-known song Aafat on the sets of Liger, Ananya was nothing but her adorable self.