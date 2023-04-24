In Pictures: 12 States Which Produce The Best Variety Of Mangoes

Curated By: Navneet Vyasan
Last Updated: April 24, 2023, 19:24 IST
Mumbai, India
The mango season in India typically runs from March to July, and during this time, you can find mangoes being sold in markets and on the streets throughout the country.
Photo by news18 creatives
Photo by news18 creatives
Photo by news18 creatives
Photo by news18 creatives
Photo by news18 creatives
Photo by news18 creatives
Photo by news18 creatives
Photo by news18 creatives
Photo by news18 creatives
Photo by news18 creatives
Photo by news18 creatives
Photo by news18 creatives