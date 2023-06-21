CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Photos » Lifestyle » International Yoga Day 2023: Know What Type Of Yoga Is Best For You

International Yoga Day 2023: Know What Type Of Yoga Is Best For You

If you were unaware of the different styles of Yoga and what all they entail, you have come to the right place. Take a look to understand the multi-faceted benefits of indulging in yoga-

International Yoga Day 2023: A lot of times we are unable to immerse ourselves completely into the practice of Yoga considering the fact that we are unaware of what all we should be taking up. There are major yoga styles that are varied from one another and the know-how of these styles is extremely needed in order to get it right. So, if you have been wondering about these styles and which styles suit you best, we have come up with the answers-

01
If you have been facing this eternal dilemma too, then the wait is over because we have the answers for you. (Image: News18 Creative)

02
But, first, it is important to understand the very meaning of Yoga and enjoy the lovely essence of it. (Image: News18 Creative)

03
Popularised by K. Pattabhi Jois, this is an absolutely dynamic dorm of classical Indian yoga. (Image: News18 Creative)

04
Bikram Yoga which can also be termed as hot yoga came into being because of Yogi Bikram Choudhury who devised it from the learnings of B.C. Ghosh. (Image: News18 Creative)

05
Hatha in Sanskrit stands for force and this style of yoga is extremely true to its name and uses a lot of strength-oriented physical techniques. (Image: News18 Creative)

06
Conceptualised by one of the very first 'known' yoga gurus in India, Bellur Kirshnamachar Sundaraja Iyengar focused a lot on alignment and posture. (Image: News18 Creative)

07
Before taking this up remember that a lot of breathwork and meditation comes into play in this form. (Image: News18 Creative)

08
Power yoga started getting popularised in the 90s and has been a rage ever since. (Image: News18 Creative)

09
The whole purpose of performing this style is to get your Kundalini energy which can also be called as Shakti into play. (Image: News18 Creative)

10
A lot of people these days tend to lean towards restorative yoga and it is truly all for the good. (Image: News18 Creative)

