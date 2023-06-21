CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Photos » Lifestyle » International Yoga Day: 7 Times Sister Duo Neha and Aisha Sharma Served Major Fitness Goals in Hot Athleisure Sets

International Yoga Day: 7 Times Sister Duo Neha and Aisha Sharma Served Major Fitness Goals in Hot Athleisure Sets

International Yoga Day: The gym outings of Neha Sharma and her sister Aisha Sharma are fashionable and striking. The sibling team looked stylish when going to the gym everytime they were spotted by the paparazzi. Check out the hot photos of them right here

International Yoga Day: In Bollywood, Neha Sharma and Aisha Sharma are perhaps the fittest sister team. The two like working out together, and shutterbugs frequently catch them on their way to the gym. There is no denying that Aisha Sharma and Neha Sharma are fitness obsessives. Regardless of their job schedules, the two always make time for exercise. Here’s looking at 7 such gym outings they have had recently where we couldn’t help but stand in awe of their physique and beauty.

01
Neha Sharma and Aisha Sharma have been serving up sister goals, and fans adore their regular trips to the gym. (Photo by Viral Bhayani)

02
The two are exercise obsessives and often come across in the public. The Sharma sisters frequently capture hearts and turn many heads with their gorgeous looks. (Photo by Viral Bhayani)

03
In their colourful gym attire, Neha Sharma and Aisha Sharma look gorgeous. (Photo by Viral Bhayani)

04
Aisha and Neha Sharma

The effortless style of Aisha and Neha Sharma's workout attire is appealing. (Photo by Viral Bhayani)

05
On their way to the gym, Neha Sharma and Aisha Sharma keep it stylish in basic workout attire. (Photo by Viral Bhayani)

06
Neha and Aisha regularly wow everyone in their fashionable gym clothing and capture everyone's attention with their contagious smiles. (Photo by Viral Bhayani)

07
Neha and Aisha are both fitness enthusiasts and pay close attention to their regimen to stay in shape. (Photo by Viral Bhayani)

