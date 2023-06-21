International Yoga Day: 7 Times Sister Duo Neha and Aisha Sharma Served Major Fitness Goals in Hot Athleisure Sets

International Yoga Day: In Bollywood, Neha Sharma and Aisha Sharma are perhaps the fittest sister team. The two like working out together, and shutterbugs frequently catch them on their way to the gym. There is no denying that Aisha Sharma and Neha Sharma are fitness obsessives. Regardless of their job schedules, the two always make time for exercise. Here’s looking at 7 such gym outings they have had recently where we couldn’t help but stand in awe of their physique and beauty.