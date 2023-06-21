CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Horoscope TodayYoga DayWorld Music DayAnxietyEid-ul-Adha
Home » Photos » Lifestyle » International Yoga Day: All the Wisdom You Need In Life From Yoga Gurus

International Yoga Day: All the Wisdom You Need In Life From Yoga Gurus

International Yoga Day: Take a deep breath, exhale, and find inner peace with these tips from the yoga gurus and the holy Bhagwad Gita. These yoga quotes can motivate you to look within and discover freedom and liberation whether you’re just starting out or have been practising for years

Many of us are looking for things other than exercise these days. To reduce stress and cultivate a wholesome, optimistic outlook, we also want to be physically active. Because, let’s face it, 2023 hasn’t really been much simpler than the previous two years! Fortunately, doing yoga in a local class or in the comfort of your own home is an effective approach to address these demands. And you may start exhaling with relief since we have the top yoga phrases for both yogis and beginners!

01
The power of yoga is the fundamental factor in the sphere of spiritual advancement and it pertains to inner life. (Photos: News18 Creative)

The power of yoga is the fundamental factor in the sphere of spiritual advancement and it pertains to inner life. (Photos: News18 Creative)

02
T. K. V. Desikachar, also known as Venkata Desikachar, was a yoga instructor and the son of the inventor of modern yoga, Krishnamacharya Tirumalai.This is the state of realisation. It is not attained by mere study and mastery of the Vedas. (Photos: News18 Creative)

T. K. V. Desikachar, also known as Venkata Desikachar, was a yoga instructor and the son of the inventor of modern yoga, Krishnamacharya Tirumalai.This is the state of realisation. It is not attained by mere study and mastery of the Vedas. (Photos: News18 Creative)

03
Swami Kripalu was a devoted yogi with an inquisitive mind who explored every facet of the yoga tradition. (Photos: News18 Creative)

Swami Kripalu was a devoted yogi with an inquisitive mind who explored every facet of the yoga tradition. (Photos: News18 Creative)

04
An Indian author and yoga instructor by the name of Bellur Krishnamachar Sundararaja Iyengar founded the form of yoga used for exercise known as Iyengar Yoga and was regarded as one of the top yoga masters in the entire globe. (Photos: News18 Creative)

An Indian author and yoga instructor by the name of Bellur Krishnamachar Sundararaja Iyengar founded the form of yoga used for exercise known as Iyengar Yoga and was regarded as one of the top yoga masters in the entire globe. (Photos: News18 Creative)

05
Karma-Yoga teaches how to operate without regard for the outcome. A Karma Yogin works against her natural tendencies because she believes it is the proper thing to do and that is the only goal of her work. Vivekananda advised, Whatever you do, let that be your worship for the time being. (Photos: News18 Creative)

Karma-Yoga teaches how to operate without regard for the outcome. A Karma Yogin works against her natural tendencies because she believes it is the proper thing to do and that is the only goal of her work. Vivekananda advised, Whatever you do, let that be your worship for the time being. (Photos: News18 Creative)

06
The Bhagavad Gita has 18 chapters in all. The first six are about karma yoga, or union with Krishna via service. The final six are on jnana yoga, or approaching God via knowledge. The latter six chapters are referred to as bhakthi yoga. (Photos: News18 Creative)

The Bhagavad Gita has 18 chapters in all. The first six are about karma yoga, or union with Krishna via service. The final six are on jnana yoga, or approaching God via knowledge. The latter six chapters are referred to as bhakthi yoga. (Photos: News18 Creative)

07
Light on Yoga, Light on Pranayama, Light on the Yoga Sutras of Patanjali, and Light on Life are only a few of the books on yoga philosophy and practise that BKS Iyengar wrote. One of Tirumalai Krishnamacharya's earliest disciples, who is frequently referred to as the father of modern yoga," was Iyengar. (Photos: News18 Creative)

Light on Yoga, Light on Pranayama, Light on the Yoga Sutras of Patanjali, and Light on Life are only a few of the books on yoga philosophy and practise that BKS Iyengar wrote. One of Tirumalai Krishnamacharya's earliest disciples, who is frequently referred to as the father of modern yoga," was Iyengar. (Photos: News18 Creative)