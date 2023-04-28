CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Photos » Lifestyle » Janhvi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Pooja Hegde Dressed Sexily At Filmfare Awards Ceremony

Janhvi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Pooja Hegde Dressed Sexily At Filmfare Awards Ceremony

Actors graced the red carpet at an awards ceremony, showcasing their impeccable fashion sense.

Numerous famous personalities attended the 68th Hyundai Filmfare Awards 2023 held in Mumbai on April 27. Celebrities such as Alia Bhatt, Pooja Hegde Bhumi Pednekar, and several others graced the red carpet with their stunning attire.

Hina Khan opted for a deep plunging neckline in a figure hugging gown

Esha Gupta opts for sequined floral motifs

wows in a black mermaid gown

Aahan Kumra looks great in this ab-baring high slit gown

Pooja Hegde opted for a silver shimmer gown

