Janhvi Kapoor Is Forever Red Carpet Ready, See Actors Hottest Pics

Curated By: Shreeja Bhattacharya
Last Updated: April 28, 2023, 18:56 IST
New Delhi, India
Janhvi Kapoor has never had a dull moment in fashion, she knows exactly what she is up to and is never tired of serving us some amazing looks. If you are someone who is really keen on fashion then Janhvi’s Instagram is the perfect place to take inspiration from. Take a look at some of her picture-perfect fashion looks-
Janhvi looks straight out of a Bollywood poster in this picture. The minimal makeup with those kohl-rimmed eyes makes her look dreamy and beautiful. (Image: Instagram)
If you are planning to head out for a date this summer, then this the perfect look to take inspiration from. (Image: Instagram)
Janhvi wearing this pink bikini set against the beautiful ocean makes it look like a picture postcard. The fact that the actor is so comfortable without makeup is wonderful. (Image: Instagram)
This look is for the keeps. Black is definitely the most scintillating colour but Janhvi took it up an extra notch with her makeup and accessories. The thigh-high slit just adds the right oomph factor. (Image: Instagram)
What is not perfect about this look? Starting from the stunning green gown to her hair and makeup, it is all a complete 10 out of 10 and only Janhvi can make such a statement. (Image: Instagram)