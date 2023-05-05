Janhvi Kapoor Loves Flaunting Her Lustrous Midriff, Check The Actor's Sultry Pics

Curated By: Shreeja Bhattacharya
Last Updated: May 05, 2023, 11:22 IST
New Delhi, India
Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most scintillating leading ladies of B-town and every now and then she loves to sport the outcome of her workouts by going bare midriff. The actress takes trends very seriously and is a trendsetter herself too. Flaunting the midriff is back in trend and Janhvi definitely loves it and is making the most out of this trend.
Soaking in every bit of the sun, Janhvi looks absolutely hot in this picture where she has paired a white crop spaghetti top with blue denim. (Image: Instagram)
Janhvi is most definitely a beach person and her travel pictures are clearly indicative of the same. This blue bikini top with denim is such a cool decision to have been executed. (Image: Instagram)
The actress looked absolutely ethereal in this fluorescent green mermaid-style gown that had a mid-riff cut and accentuated the actress' figure. (Image: Instagram)
Janhvi's abs game is too strong and she is extremely confident about it. This picture clicked in a care in a beautiful lehenga was absolute goals. (Image: Instagram)
Janhvi looked like a work of art in this ravishing ensemble and her choice of having a midriff cutout co-ord set was commendable. She looked totally on point. (Image: Instagram)