Janhvi Kapoor Raises The Hotness Quotient Every Time She Wears White, See Photos

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the hottest actors in B-Town currently and she especially becomes a mesmerizing vision of sensuality when she slips into the ethereal embrace of white ensembles. The actress has her own way of exuding an intoxicating blend of grace and seduction, leaving admirers spellbound by her bewitching charm and that is taken a notch higher every time she is wearing white. Do not believe what we say, well check it for yourself-