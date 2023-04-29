CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Photos » Lifestyle » John Abraham To Return In Dhoom 4? Check Actors Hottest Pics

John Abraham To Return In Dhoom 4? Check Actors Hottest Pics

John Abraham gained massive success after the first part of Dhoom was released in2004 and ever since then he has been one of the most good-looking actors to have ever graced the screen

John Abraham is one of the hottest actors in Bollywood and wise to say, he has worked immensely hard behind his spectacular body. The actor became a household name when he starred in the very first part of ‘Dhoom’. Recent speculation says that the actor will might join back the franchise for the fourth part. The actor has not confirmed anything yet but his pictures from various photoshoots confirm as to why he is unparalleled when it comes to having a great body.

1/ 5
The actor had put out this picture with a rather sarcastic caption which said, 'Waiting for wardrobe'. Well, hope his wardrobe reached him soon! (Image: Instagram)

2/ 5
Clicked by ace celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani, John is seen in olive green jeans looking spectacular as always in this picture. (Image: Instagram)

3/ 5
John loves to keep it really minimal in terms of his sartorial choices, here he is seen in a classic white shirt paired with blue denim. (Image: Instagram)

4/ 5
Flexing his amazing abs and muscles, this is perhaps one of the most liked pictures on the actor's Instagram account. (Image: Instagram)

5/ 5
Well, if only everybody could chill and laze around looking this great. To have such a great body the actor follows a stringent diet and an extensive workout routine. (Image: Instagram)

