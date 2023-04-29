John Abraham To Return In Dhoom 4? Check Actors Hottest Pics

John Abraham is one of the hottest actors in Bollywood and wise to say, he has worked immensely hard behind his spectacular body. The actor became a household name when he starred in the very first part of ‘Dhoom’. Recent speculation says that the actor will might join back the franchise for the fourth part. The actor has not confirmed anything yet but his pictures from various photoshoots confirm as to why he is unparalleled when it comes to having a great body.