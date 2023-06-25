CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Photos » Lifestyle » Kajal Aggarwal In A Stunning Saree Is Goals For Anyone Turning Bridesmaid This Summes, See Photos

Kajal Aggarwal In A Stunning Saree Is Goals For Anyone Turning Bridesmaid This Summes, See Photos

Kajal Aggarwal adds an extra dose of glamour to an already bright and happening Sunday and everyone is thoroughly delighted

The debate of whether or not Kajal Aggarwal looks the best in sarees was over a long long back and years later there is no denying that Kajal can ace a saree look and how! The actress is a cut-out poster girl for sarees and looks incredible whenever she drapes them- a true vision, as one would say! Her recent pictures in one particular saree have taken the internet by storm, in case you have missed out on it, check it out here-

01
Kajal Aggarwal is someone who can make heads turn in literally whatever she wears. Her innate charm and aura are her best accessories. (Image: Instagram)

02
Kajal opted for a lovely saree that has an undeniable vintage charm to it and has gotten every heart-eyed on her look. (Image: Instagram)

03
Styled by Archa Mehta, the actress looked picture-perfect in this lovely saree from the shelves of the brand XITI Sarees. (Image: Instagram)

04
The sheer effect along with the classic broad golden embroidery and the intricate embroidery work done was impressive to the very core. (Image: Instagram)

05
Kajal accessorised her look with gold bangles and jhumkas. In terms of makeup, she went minimal but her dewy base and her well-sculpted eyebrows made for a striking look. She left her tresses open and that added an extra touch of allure to the entire look. (Image: Instagram)

