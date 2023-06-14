CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Horoscope TodayYoga Weekend GetawaySini ShettySonam Kapoor Ahuja
Home » Photos » Lifestyle » Kashmir in Pictures: Historic And Breathtaking, It Is A Backpacker's Paradise

Kashmir in Pictures: Historic And Breathtaking, It Is A Backpacker's Paradise

Kashmir's untouched natural beauty lends itself to a memorable tryst with heaven for backpackers.

01
Hot air ballooning in Gulmarg offers a unique perspective of the breathtaking landscapes, including snow-covered mountains, lush green valleys, and serene lakes. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Choosing to go for a hot air balloon ride in Gulmarg offers breathtaking views of snow-covered mountains, lush green valleys, and stunning lakes. (Photo: Shutterstock)

02
Visiting Dal Lake offers a chance to immerse yourself in the natural beauty of Kashmir and experience its rich cultural heritage. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Dal Lake's historic connect with movies and literature of India makes it a must visit. (Photo: Shutterstock)

03
The stunning Shalimar Bagh, built in the 17th century by Emperor Jahangir, as a gift for his wife, Empress Nur Jahan. (Photo: Shutterstock)

This stunning 17th century Shalimar Bagh was built by Emperor Jahangir for his wife, Empress Nur Jahan. (Photo: Shutterstock)

04
The Martand Sun Temple, located in Anantnag district, was a historic Hindu temple dedicated to the Sun God. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Dedicated to the Sun God, Martand Sun Temple in Anantnag district is a historic Hindu temple. (Photo: Shutterstock)

05
Betab Valley is nestled amidst lush green meadows, snow-capped mountains, and crystal-clear streams. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Betab Valley is nestled amidst lush green meadows, snow-capped mountains, and crystal-clear streams. (Photo: Shutterstock)

06
The path to Thajiwas Glacier is surrounded by beautiful meadows, alpine flowers, and flowing streams, offering a serene and scenic trekking experience. (Photo: Shutterstock)

The trek to Thajiwas Glacier is unforgettable as it is surrounded by beautiful meadows and snowcapped hills. (Photo: Shutterstock)