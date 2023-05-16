CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Photos » Lifestyle » Katrina Kaif Is Hotness And Elegance Personified In Traditional Outfits

Katrina Kaif Is Hotness And Elegance Personified In Traditional Outfits

Take a look at the times Katrina Kaif ditched western wear for traditional outfits.

01
Katrina Kaif looks beautiful in a plain green saree. (Image: Instagram)

02
Katrina Kaif in a Tarun Tahiliani outfit.

03
Katrina Kaif looks sexy in a shimmery see-through black saree. (Image: Instagram)

04
Katrina Kaif exudes elegance in a pastel blue saree. (Image: Instagram)

05
Katrina Kaif looks regal in a red and golden lehenga. (Image: Instagram)

06
Katrina Kaif looks graceful in a peach coloured suit. (Image: Instagram)

07
Katrina Kaif looks vibrant in a red and yellow floral lehenga. (Image: Instagram)

08
Katrina Kaif, Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Tiger 3

Katrina Kaif reveals who is her favourite co star

09
Katrina Kaif shares a post for Pathaan. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Katrina Kaif at an event in Mumbai. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

10
Katrina Kaif opts for casual traditional at the airport.