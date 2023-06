In a dazzling display of style, Kiara Advani steals the spotlight in a vibrant pink sequined jumpsuit meticulously crafted by the renowned designer Manish Malhotra. The eye-catching ensemble features a plunging neckline, complemented by delicate spaghetti straps, while silver calf-length boots add a touch of glamour. As she gracefully turns around, the jumpsuit reveals a stunning backless design, instantly transforming her into the life of the party. Kiara's makeup perfectly complements her outfit, with dramatic dark eye makeup embellished with rhinestones on her winged eyeliner, and soft rosy pink lips, lending a fresh and lively touch to her ensemble of the night.