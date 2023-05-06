KL Rahul And Athiya Shetty's Pics Together Will Definitely Turn You Into The Heart-Eye Emoji

Curated By: Shreeja Bhattacharya
Last Updated: May 06, 2023, 08:18 IST
New Delhi, India
KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty tied the knot earlier in January this year and their wedding pictures definitely left their fans and followers starry-eyed, everybody could not help but gush about how amazing the two look together. The two were dating for quite a while before getting married and would often click the sweetest pictures together, pictures that would exude major couple goals. Here is a look back at some of their lovely pictures together.
All smiles...look at how wonderful and in love the duo looks. This was one of their initial pictures together and fans just knew it then that this was absolutely it. (Image: Instagram)
The black and white filter is giving such vintage vibes that we cannot help but say, this is such couple goals! Hope Athiya and Rahul got this picture framed and keep it very close to their hearts. (Image: Instagram)
They surely keep this love in a photograph and love making memories together. Fans would be thrilled if they received this mushy Polaroid as a picture postcard. (Image: Instagram)
They say, you know when you know and this picture stands as a testimony of the fact that they were always sure about one another. They look so pure and so darn much in love. (Image: Instagram)
Well, we had to end it with this OG picture. Their relationship is an example of how two people can be in absolute love with one another, be each other's greatest companions and create something so beautiful. (Image: Shutterstock)