Dolce and Gabbana's sculpted and fitted midi dress on Tamannaah Bhatia gave off boss woman vibes. The bustier was corset-like and the panelling was crisp; the craftsmanship of the garment was beautiful. Its appeal was enhanced by the space age look. She added dangling earrings and pointed-toe heels as accessories. She kept her hair neat and used just a touch of makeup to complete the appearance.