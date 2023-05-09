Kriti Sanon's Sartorial Choices Are A Reflection Of Her Undeniable Love For Black, See Pics

Curated By: Shreeja Bhattacharya
Last Updated: May 09, 2023, 13:52 IST
New Delhi, India
Kriti Sanon has been stunning her fans with her impeccable sense of style. The versatile actress is known for her experimentation with fashion and has managed to pull off every outfit with elegance and poise. However, it is her love for black outfits that have been the talk of the town lately. Kriti has been seen donning black ensembles on various occasions, and she manages to look nothing less than a diva in them. From sleek black dresses to edgy black jumpsuits, Kriti knows how to work her magic in black. Her love for the colour is evident in the way she carries herself, exuding confidence and grace.
With her flawless skin and stunning features, Kriti is a sight to behold in her black outfits. Her bold and daring style choices are a reflection of her personality, and she never fails to leave a lasting impression on her fans. (Image: Instagram)
The actress personified grace in this jersey gown and the statement neckpiece was definitely the right choice of accessory to ace the look. (Image: Instagram)
Kriti Sanon looked absolutely scintillating in this sexy black latex dress and the stilettos are what absolutely took the look a notch higher but we are definitely not complaining. (Image: Instagram)
This cut-out midi dress was Kriti's version of putting her best foot forwards in terms of fashion and undeniably it worked out for her because the dress complimented her lean figure. (Image: Instagram)
The fact that Kriti can pull off black outfits with great panache and elegance is undeniable and if you are still not convinced about it, take a look at this ensemble. Also, Kriti always makes the most out of her gorgeous figure with these lovely thigh-high slits. (Image: Instagram)