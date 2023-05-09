Kriti Sanon's Sartorial Choices Are A Reflection Of Her Undeniable Love For Black, See Pics

Kriti Sanon has been stunning her fans with her impeccable sense of style. The versatile actress is known for her experimentation with fashion and has managed to pull off every outfit with elegance and poise. However, it is her love for black outfits that have been the talk of the town lately. Kriti has been seen donning black ensembles on various occasions, and she manages to look nothing less than a diva in them. From sleek black dresses to edgy black jumpsuits, Kriti knows how to work her magic in black. Her love for the colour is evident in the way she carries herself, exuding confidence and grace.