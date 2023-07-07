CHANGE LANGUAGE
Malaika Arora Drives The Weekend Blues Away As She Gets Spotted With Deanne Pandey Post Workout, See Photos

No matter what day of the week is, Malaika is ever ready to hit the gym and get some workout done in the most amazing athleisure wear

Malaika Arora will never miss out on a workout session, come hail or high water- she deems it as a sacrilege if she does. Whether it is a Monday or a Friday, one can always spot Malaika heading and exiting her workout sessions with a smile on her face. She genuinely motivates her fans and followers to lead a healthier lifestyle. The actress often takes her friends along too for a quick workout session, just like she took Deanne Pandey today. See their pictures-

01
Malaika is a true blue fitness queen who also has an impressive collection of athleisure wear. This blue-coordinated gym wear is incredible. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

02
She always loves to sport a cap in both post and pre-workout sessions. While we are at it, do not miss out on her abs. They are great, aren't they? (Image: Viral Bhayani)

03
Fashion critics and enthusiasts are loving the racerback detailing on Malaika's sports bra, it looks really chic. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

04
Malaika also took her friend Deanne Panday along with her today. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

05
Deanne sported a pink racer back and paired it up with brown stretchable gym-friendly pants. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

06
No matter what, Malaika always wave a cute goodbye to the paparazzi. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

