Malaika Arora Drives The Weekend Blues Away As She Gets Spotted With Deanne Pandey Post Workout, See Photos

Malaika Arora will never miss out on a workout session, come hail or high water- she deems it as a sacrilege if she does. Whether it is a Monday or a Friday, one can always spot Malaika heading and exiting her workout sessions with a smile on her face. She genuinely motivates her fans and followers to lead a healthier lifestyle. The actress often takes her friends along too for a quick workout session, just like she took Deanne Pandey today. See their pictures-