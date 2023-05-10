Malaika Arora Sets The Temperature Soaring As She Heads Out For A Workout Session, See Pics

Malaika Arora, the epitome of fitness and glamour, is a true fitness enthusiast, whose workout routine is as inspiring as her stunning looks. Her love for working out is reflected in her toned physique, which is a testament to her dedication and hard work. With a passion for fitness that knows no bounds, Malaika’s workout regimen is a seamless blend of yoga, Pilates, cardio, and weight training, which she approaches with a disciplined and focused mindset.