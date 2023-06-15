Malaika Arora's HOTTEST Photoshoots That Made Her A Style Icon

Curated By: Navneet Vyasan
Last Updated: June 15, 2023, 10:43 IST
Mumbai, India
Malaika Arora
Malaika Arora looks like a breath of fresh air in an off-shoulder dress. (Image: Instagram)
Malaika Arora looks ravishing in this black cut-out dress by Mono
Malaika Arora is always willing to experiment with her sartorial choices and this look was definitely top notch. The neckpiece deserves a special mention. (Image: Instagram)
Malaika Arora keeps her hair tied into a tight braid. (Image: Instagram)
Malaika Arora oozes oomph in a mirrorwork bralette and slit skirt. (Image: Instagram)
Malaika Arora looks drop-dead gorgeous in the statement saree with feather pallu. (Image: Instagram)
Malaika Arora is the ultimate boss lady in her latest Instagram pics
Malaika Arora looks sexy in a bold green see-through dress. (Image: Instagram)
Malaika Arora raises temperature in a pink metallic dress. (Image: Instagram)