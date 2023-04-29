CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Samantha BirthdayHoroscopeHappy Eid-ul-Fitr 2023Akshaya Tritiya 2023Parshuram Jayanti 2023
Home » Photos » Lifestyle » MET Gala 2023: A Recap Of India's Own Take Of It At NMACC Opening

MET Gala 2023: A Recap Of India's Own Take Of It At NMACC Opening

The Met Gala 2023 will be held on May 1, 2023. Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra Jonas will be present at the event.

This year, the annual Met Gala is based around the theme ‘Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty’, and will be held on Monday, May 1, 2023.

1/ 14
Zendaya at NMACC event (Photo Credits: Twitter/@theprayagtiwari)

Zendaya at NMACC event (Photo Credits: Twitter/@theprayagtiwari)

2/ 14
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan seen on the pink carpet on Day 2 of the NMACC opening.

and Saif Ali Khan seen on the pink carpet on Day 2 of the NMACC opening. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

3/ 14
Gigi Hadid seen on the pink carpet on Day 2 of the NMACC opening.

Gigi Hadid seen on the pink carpet on Day 2 of the NMACC opening. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

4/ 14
Rekha seen on the pink carpet on Day 2 of the NMACC opening.

Rekha seen on the pink carpet on Day 2 of the NMACC opening. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

5/ 14
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas seen on the pink carpet on Day 2 of the NMACC opening.

and Nick Jonas seen on the pink carpet on Day 2 of the NMACC opening. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

6/ 14
Salman Khan seen on the pink carpet on Day 2 of the NMACC opening.

seen on the pink carpet on Day 2 of the NMACC opening. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

7/ 14
Penelope Cruz seen on the pink carpet on Day 2 of the NMACC opening.

Penelope Cruz seen on the pink carpet on Day 2 of the NMACC opening. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

8/ 14
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan

9/ 14
Gigi Hadid seen at the launch of NMACC.

Gigi Hadid seen at the launch of NMACC. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

10/ 14
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani at the NMACC launch event. (Pic: Viral Bhayani)

and Kiara Advani at the NMACC launch event. (Pic: Viral Bhayani)

11/ 14
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the NMACC launch. (Pic: Viral Bhayani)

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the NMACC launch. (Pic: Viral Bhayani)

12/ 14
Zendaya, Penelope Cruz, Gigi Hadid, Tom Holland and Law Roach click a group photo.

Zendaya, Penelope Cruz, Gigi Hadid, Tom Holland and Law Roach click a group photo. (Image: Instagram)

13/ 14
Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor seen on the pink carpet on Day 2 of the NMACC opening.

and Arjun Kapoor seen on the pink carpet on Day 2 of the NMACC opening. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

14/ 14
Tom Holland seen on the pink carpet on Day 2 of the NMACC opening.

Tom Holland seen on the pink carpet on Day 2 of the NMACC opening. (Image: Viral Bhayani)