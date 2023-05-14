Mother's Day 2023: 5 Times Alia Bhatt Set Major Fashion Goals For Moms-To-Be

Alia Bhatt set the bar sky-high in terms of fashion during her pregnancy with Raha. Her impeccable style and chic outfits left all moms-to-be in absolute awe and admiration. Alia radiated elegance and grace as she confidently strutted around promoting Brahmastra. Her choice of clothing, be it flowy dresses or stylish separates, was a perfect blend of comfort and fashion. She showed that pregnancy does not mean sacrificing your style and proved that it is possible to look glamorous even with a growing baby bump. Take a look at some of her best style moments-