Mother's Day 2023: 5 Times Alia Bhatt Set Major Fashion Goals For Moms-To-Be

Alia's fashion choices for her maternity wardrobe were refreshing, and inspiring, and left a lasting impression on the fashion world

Alia Bhatt set the bar sky-high in terms of fashion during her pregnancy with Raha. Her impeccable style and chic outfits left all moms-to-be in absolute awe and admiration. Alia radiated elegance and grace as she confidently strutted around promoting Brahmastra. Her choice of clothing, be it flowy dresses or stylish separates, was a perfect blend of comfort and fashion. She showed that pregnancy does not mean sacrificing your style and proved that it is possible to look glamorous even with a growing baby bump. Take a look at some of her best style moments-

Alia most certainly became a trailblazer in the world of maternity fashion when she was expecting Raha. Alia radiated confidence and beauty with her chic and stylish ensembles, which were carefully curated to flatter her baby bump. (Image: Instagram)

Her pink maternity wear was a sight to behold, radiating charm and elegance with every step she took. The soft pink hue of the fabric was delicate and feminine, complementing her glowing complexion and accentuating her features. The flowy silhouette of the dress gracefully draped over her baby bump, providing ample space for her growing belly. (Image: Instagram)

This dress was a testament to Alia's impeccable style and her ability to effortlessly blend comfort and fashion, all while showcasing her journey into motherhood and she looked phenomenally stunning. (Image: Instagram)

During her pregnancy, it is wise to say that Alia was dabbling between shades of pink and each shade added a touch of glamour to her already radiant personality. (Image: Instagram)

Alia looked nothing short of gorgeous in a red polka-dotted dress during her pregnancy. The bold and vibrant hue of the dress complemented her radiant and glowing skin, making her look absolutely ravishing. The polka dot pattern added a playful touch to the otherwise elegant dress, making it perfect for any occasion. (Image: Instagram)

