Mouni Roy's Wardrobe Is A Versatile Mix Of Subtlety, Bling And Absolute Hotness, See Pics

Curated By: Shreeja Bhattacharya
Last Updated: May 03, 2023, 08:52 IST
New Delhi, India
Mouni Roy is a through-and-through fashionista who is always in sync with the latest trend and makes sure to make full use of them. Her know-how of what to wear when is just phenomenal, she is always dressed according to the mood of any event. From the most gorgeous sarees to the most outstanding party dresses, to some extremely summer-friendly clothing, she has it all in her wardrobe.
This embellished olive dress is literally every party-goers dream. The sleep straps, intricate floral motifs and the plunging neckline is giving all the right summer feels. (Image: Instagram)
Mouni is ready to beat the heat in a black tank top and shorts. This picture is giving such a girl-next-door vibe and we love how she is soaking in every bit of the sun and having an unbothered sun-lit moment. (Image: Instagram)
If you have to attend a ceremony where it is mandatory that you wear a saree then do not miss out on taking cues from Mouni, who is acing this saree look. It is the perfect amount of bling and subtlety, and Mouni as always looks stunning. (Image: Instagram)
Who said the perfect summer date night outfit does not exist? Well, Mouni is here to prove everybody wrong in this smouldering black co-ord set in which she looks breathtaking. (Image: Instagram)
Always sporting the coolest co-ords with utmost grace. Mouni looked lovely chilling on a yacht in beige co-ords and added a pop of colour with her sneakers. (Image: Instagram)