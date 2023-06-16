CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Photos » Lifestyle » Mrunal Thakur Is Embracing Summer In The Most Fashionable Way, See Photos

Mrunal Thakur Is Embracing Summer In The Most Fashionable Way, See Photos

Mrunal is definitely the queen of summer fashion and netizens are seeking inspiration to style their summer-friendly looks

It is never a dull day with Mrunal Thakur around, the actress always wears the most soothing ensembles that can truly touch the core of your heart. She loves to opt for comfortable clothing over ones that are unbreathable in. Mrunal is a through and through fashionista who all the fashion enthusiasts should be taking notes from because with her around you always know a stellar look is about to be starved. Check out her pictures from a recent outing-

01
Mrunal Thakur is in a full on summer mood and she embraces the season in a mesmerisingly fashionable way. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

02
This easy-breezy white dress with floral motifs on it looked lovely on Mrunal. The thigh-high slit added the oomph factor to the look. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

03
The dress had a broad shoulder cut with a plunging neckline that accentuated her collarbones. The very structure of the dress complimented Mrunal's figure and she seemed utterly comfortable in it. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

04
We are in awe of not just her beautiful outfit but even of this goofy candid. There is a fun vibe about her that is truly unmissable. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

05
In terms of makeup, she took the minimalistic route and had her hair up in a ponytail. She accessorised her look with a big black tote and a black smartwatch. Do not miss out on the chic footwear. (Image: Instagram)

