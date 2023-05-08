CHANGE LANGUAGE
Mrunal Thakur's Ethnic Collection Is To Die For, Here Is The Proof You Need

Mrunal Thakur's Ethnic Collection Is To Die For, Here Is The Proof You Need

Mrunal Thakur's wardrobe collection is truly a sight to behold, and a testament to the power of fashion to inspire and captivate us all.

Mrunal Thakur is a fashion icon who has made a name for herself with her impeccable sense of style, especially when it comes to ethnic wear. Her wardrobe collection is a beautiful blend of elegance, grace, and charm, and every piece is carefully chosen to reflect her unique personality and individuality. From dazzling sarees to intricately embroidered lehengas, Mrunal’s wardrobe is a treasure trove of gorgeous ethnic wear that is sure to inspire awe and admiration. Whether she’s attending a red-carpet event or a casual gathering with friends, she always manages to make a stunning fashion statement with her choice of clothing.

This ivory-white organza saree is absolutely for the keeps, the actress paired it with a lovely silver bralette which added the right amount of bling to the look. Mrunal absolutely thrived in this ensemble and a special mention for the gorgeous accessories that she chose for this look. (Image: Instagram)

Mrunal looked gorgeous in this lovely deep pink saree. From the hair to the makeup, it could not have been any more perfect than this. (Image: Instagram)

Mrunal looked as bright as the first ray of sunshine in this yellow lehenga. The intricate work on the outfit and the vibrancy of the entire ensemble including the multi-coloured choker was just phenomenal. (Image: Instagram)

Mrunal loves dabbling between different shades of pink and she looked absolutely lovely in this light pink Anarkali. (Image: Instagram)

The actress looked straight out of a fairytale in this pastel pink saree that had intricate threadwork done on the bodice. Believe it or not, pink is most definitely Mrunal's colour. (Image: Instagram)

