Mrunal Thakur's Ethnic Collection Is To Die For, Here Is The Proof You Need

Curated By: Shreeja Bhattacharya
Last Updated: May 08, 2023, 10:38 IST
New Delhi, India
Mrunal Thakur is a fashion icon who has made a name for herself with her impeccable sense of style, especially when it comes to ethnic wear. Her wardrobe collection is a beautiful blend of elegance, grace, and charm, and every piece is carefully chosen to reflect her unique personality and individuality. From dazzling sarees to intricately embroidered lehengas, Mrunal’s wardrobe is a treasure trove of gorgeous ethnic wear that is sure to inspire awe and admiration. Whether she’s attending a red-carpet event or a casual gathering with friends, she always manages to make a stunning fashion statement with her choice of clothing.
This ivory-white organza saree is absolutely for the keeps, the actress paired it with a lovely silver bralette which added the right amount of bling to the look. Mrunal absolutely thrived in this ensemble and a special mention for the gorgeous accessories that she chose for this look. (Image: Instagram)
Mrunal looked gorgeous in this lovely deep pink saree. From the hair to the makeup, it could not have been any more perfect than this. (Image: Instagram)
Mrunal looked as bright as the first ray of sunshine in this yellow lehenga. The intricate work on the outfit and the vibrancy of the entire ensemble including the multi-coloured choker was just phenomenal. (Image: Instagram)
Mrunal loves dabbling between different shades of pink and she looked absolutely lovely in this light pink Anarkali. (Image: Instagram)
The actress looked straight out of a fairytale in this pastel pink saree that had intricate threadwork done on the bodice. Believe it or not, pink is most definitely Mrunal's colour. (Image: Instagram)