Home » Photos » Lifestyle » Neha Sharma And Aisha Sharma, B-Towns Hottest Sister Duo Gets Spotted; See Photos

Both the sisters looked stunning in their comfortably-chic athleisure wears and if you want to ace a look such as this make sure to take cues from them

Aisha Sharma and Neha Sharma have always been revered as the hottest sister duo in Bollywood. The sisters always try to hit the gym together and whenever they do the paparazzi sure love to get a click or two of them. Both the stars exude some serious fashion goals and roll in some major fitness inspiration every time they hit the gym and pose in front of the camera. Check out the pictures from their recent outing-

01
Aisha and Neha both love to work out at regular intervals and like to lead an active and healthy lifestyle. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

02
When they were snapped outside their gym recently, the two were all smiles and looked great in their athleisure wear. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

03
Aisha Sharma rocked an all-black gym look today and confidently flaunted her midriff too. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

04
Neha looked gorgeous as always in a co-ord gym shorts and a sports bra. She broke the monotone with a lilac jacket. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

05
Netizens love to catch a glimpse of the two gorgeous sisters who look beautiful together. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

