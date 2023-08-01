Neha Sharma And Aisha Sharma Upped The Hotness Quotient As They Headed For Gym, See Pics

Curated By: Shreeja Bhattacharya
Last Updated: August 01, 2023, 16:02 IST
New Delhi, India
Neha Sharma and Aisha Sharma are truly the hottest sister duo in B-town and netizens love the fact that they do things together. From posing on the red carpet together to heading to the gym with one another, they absolutely love spending time with one another which is simply sibling goals, truth be told. The actresses are both fitness freaks and check out their latest outing to the gym in the most amazing athleisure wear-