CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Horoscope TodayAditya Roy KapurNational Girlfriend DayMonsoon SnacksSanjay Dutt Whiskey
Home » Photos » Lifestyle » Neha Sharma And Aisha Sharma Upped The Hotness Quotient As They Headed For Gym, See Pics

Neha Sharma And Aisha Sharma Upped The Hotness Quotient As They Headed For Gym, See Pics

Neha and Aisha Sharma are setting major fashion goals in the coolest athleisure wear, check it out-

Neha Sharma and Aisha Sharma are truly the hottest sister duo in B-town and netizens love the fact that they do things together. From posing on the red carpet together to heading to the gym with one another, they absolutely love spending time with one another which is simply sibling goals, truth be told. The actresses are both fitness freaks and check out their latest outing to the gym in the most amazing athleisure wear-

01
Both the sisters were all smiles as the paparazzi caught them heading to the gym. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Both the sisters were all smiles as the paparazzi caught them heading to the gym. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

02
We are loving this cropped mauve jacket that Aisha sported with finesse. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

We are loving this cropped mauve jacket that Aisha sported with finesse. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

03
An all-black look is always chic and that is exactly what Neha sported. (Image: Instagram)

An all-black look is always chic and that is exactly what Neha sported. (Image: Instagram)

04
The sister duo flaunter their well-toned mid-riff with confidence. (Image: Instagram)

The sister duo flaunter their well-toned mid-riff with confidence. (Image: Instagram)

05
Both of them twinned in terms of black shorts and white sneakers. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Both of them twinned in terms of black shorts and white sneakers. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

06
Both Neha and Aisha set out their best fashion foot forward as they stepped out of the gym. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Both Neha and Aisha set out their best fashion foot forward as they stepped out of the gym. (Image: Viral Bhayani)