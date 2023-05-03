CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Photos » Lifestyle » Nita Ambani Attends Inaugural Show of Broadway Musical The Sound of Music

Nita Ambani Attends Inaugural Show of Broadway Musical The Sound of Music

Based in Austria of the 1930s, it portrays the triumph of the human spirit through music, romance, and happiness over conflict.

Speaking on the occasion, Founder & Chairperson Mrs. Nita M Ambani said, “I have always believed art spreads hope and happiness. The Sound of Music is a joyful and timeless classic. I hope the people of Mumbai and India enjoy it with their families and children.”

Photo by Sachin Gokhale

Photo by Sachin Gokhale

Photo by Sachin Gokhale

Photo by Sachin Gokhale

Photo by Sachin Gokhale

Photo by Sachin Gokhale

Photo by Sachin Gokhale

Photo by Sachin Gokhale

Photo by Sachin Gokhale

Photo by Sachin Gokhale

Photo by Sachin Gokhale

Photo by Sachin Gokhale

Photo by Sachin Gokhale

Photo by Sachin Gokhale