Home » Photos » Lifestyle » Nora Fatehi's HOTTEST Photoshoots That Upped The Ante

Nora Fatehi's HOTTEST Photoshoots That Upped The Ante

Nora Fatehi has always been a style icon.

01
Nora Fatehi turns up the heat in a white cutout dress.

Nora Fatehi turns up the heat in a white cutout dress. (Image: Instagram)

02
Nora Fatehi looks sexy in a shimmery bralette and sheer top.

Nora Fatehi looks sexy in a shimmery bralette and sheer top. (Image: Instagram)

03
Nora Fatehi displays her back in a silver slit dress.

Nora Fatehi displays her back in a silver slit dress. (Image: Instagram)

04
Nora Fatehi looks chic in a printed co-ord set.

Nora Fatehi looks chic in a printed co-ord set. (Image: Instagram)

05
Nora Fatehi gives sultry vibes in a bold white dress.

Nora Fatehi gives sultry vibes in a bold white dress. (Image: Instagram)

06
Nora Fatehi looks chic in a cleavage-baring blue dress.

Nora Fatehi looks chic in a cleavage-baring blue dress. (Image: Instagram)

07
Nora Fatehi flaunts her curves in a rhinestone-embellished bodysuit.

Nora Fatehi flaunts her curves in a rhinestone-embellished bodysuit. (Image: Instagram)

08
Nora Fatehi looks smoking hot in a black see-through leggings and bralette set.

Nora Fatehi looks smoking hot in a black see-through leggings and bralette set. (Image: Instagram)

09
If there’s a glittery gown, you will definitely spot Nora Fatehi in it. (Image: Instagram)

If there's a glittery gown, you will definitely spot Nora Fatehi in it. (Image: Instagram)

10
Nora Fatehi looks sassy in a blue cutout dress.

Nora Fatehi looks sassy in a blue cutout dress. (Image: Instagram)

11
Nora Fatehi seen on the sets of Jhalak Dikhla Jaa.

Nora Fatehi seen on the sets of Jhalak Dikhla Jaa. (Image: Viral Bhayani)