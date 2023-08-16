Onam 2023: From Atham to Thiruvonam, a Visual Journey Through the 10 Days of Kerala's Harvest Festival

Kerala celebrates the annual festival of harvest ‘Onam’. The celebration falls in the month of Chingam, which falls on August 17 as per the Gregorian calendar. This year, the festival of Onam will start on August 20 and conclude on August 29. (Image: Shutterstock), According to ancient manuscripts, this day marks the annual homecoming of the famous king Mahabali. The first day of Onam, also known as Uthraadam, is believed to be Onam eve. It is on this day when King Mahabali returned to Kerala. All the days hold special significance related to the celebrations. (Image: Shutterstock), August 20, Atham: The first day of Onam begins with decorating the home with yellow flowers known as Pookalam. (Image: Shutterstock), August 21, Chithira: On the 2nd day of the festival, people clean their entire houses, adding another layer of flowers to the Pookalam.(Image: Shutterstock), August 22, Chodi: On the 3rd day of Onam, the members of the family get together and exchange gifts, known as Onakodi and jewelry. (Image: Shutterstock), August 23, Vishakam: The 4th day, also considered the most auspicious day, marks the preparation of Onam Sadhya. (Image: Shutterstock), August 24, Anizham: On the 5th day, people hold the annual boat race known as the Vallamkali boat race. It takes place from the town Aranmula on the banks of the Pamba river in Pathanamthitta. (Image: Shutterstock), August 25, Thriketta: On the 6th day, the schools are shut and children begin their preparation for the devotional prayers. (Image: Shutterstock), August 26, Moolam: The 7th day marks the beginning of Onam Sadhya and sees several dance performances across the state. (Image: Shutterstock), August 27, Pooradam: On the 8th day, devotees clean and place the idols of Vamana and King Mahabali in the centre of the Pookalam. (Image: Shutterstock), August 28, Uthradom or First Onam: On the 9th day, people buy fruits and vegetables to prepare the traditional meals. (Image: Shutterstock), August 29, Thiruvonam Onam: On the 10th day, all the preparations are done. People exchange gifts and offer prayers. They also prepare Thiruvona Sadya (special feast for Onam) to celebrate festivities. (Image: Shutterstock), August 30, Avittom or Third Onam: People prepare for the return journey of Mahabali back to Patal. The Onathappan idol immersion takes place, marking the departure of King Mahabali and the final conclusion to Onam’s celebration. Later, the Pookalam is also cleaned. (Image: Shutterstock), August 31, Chatayam or Fourth Onam: Kerala Tourism’s Onam Week program continues, with boat races and Pulikali dance performances taking place in several districts. (Image: Shutterstock)