Dry Fruits Kesari: The Dry Fruit Kesari, a popular sweet dish of Kerala is made of Rava and dry fruits as the primary items. Kesari is extremely scrumptious to taste. It is prepared in a very manner very similar to north Indian ‘Rava Halwa’, except for the fact that the Halwa is not cut into diamond shape later on. It is a special dish that is generally prepared on festive occasions. (Image: Shutterstock)