Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Engagement: Will It Be Ivory or Red For Parineeti?

|Municipal Corporation
|BJP
|SP
|BSP
|INC
|OTH
2023 Wins + Leads
323/1420
|185
|85
|31
|15
|7
|Mayor
|BJP
|SP
|BSP
|INC
|OTH
2023 Wins + Leads
17/17
|17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Municipal Council
|BJP
|SP
|BSP
|INC
|OTH
2023 Wins + Leads
0/199
|0
|0
|--
|--
|0
|Chairman (Municipal Council)
|BJP
|SP
|BSP
|INC
|OTH
2023 Wins + Leads
91/199
|48
|16
|13
|6
|8
|Town Panchayat
|BJP
|SP
|BSP
|INC
|OTH
2023 Wins + Leads
0/544
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Chairman (Town Panchayat)
|BJP
|SP
|BSP
|INC
|OTH
2023 Wins + Leads
170/544
|84
|52
|17
|9
|8
