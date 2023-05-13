CHANGE LANGUAGE
Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Engagement: Will It Be Ivory or Red For Parineeti?

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Engagement: Will It Be Ivory or Red For Parineeti?

Parineeti Chopra- Raghav Chadha Engagament: 5 times Parineeti Chopra looked gorgeous in ethnic ensembles

Parineeti Chopra and MLA Raghav Chaddha’s engagement is all set to take place today at Kapurthala House in New Delhi. According to insiders, the theme for the event is Bollywood and a couple of Parineeti’s industry friends would be attending the engagement party. However, the engagement would be a private affair with only a handful of guests attending.

01
Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra looks stunning in a vibrant pink saree, she accessorised her look with a pair of traditional earrings and a ring.

02
Parineeti Chopra

This year, Parineeti Chopra dazzled on the runway for fashion designer Ritika Mirchandani in an ivory white co-ord set. The ensemble consisted of a bustier and a matching slit skirt with bodycon patterns, featuring a single thigh-high slit. To complement her look, Parineeti adorned herself with an ivory white neck choker studded with white stones, matching ear studs, and a finger ring. Her wavy tresses were left open with a side part, while her makeup was kept minimal yet elegant. Parineeti flaunted smokey eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara, well-defined eyebrows, contoured cheeks, and nude lipstick to complete her gorgeous ensemble.

03
Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra also joined the trend of wearing sequin sarees, which has been popular among Bollywood actresses. She looked gorgeous in a blue saree designed by Manish Malhotra, which was adorned with sequins in a gradation of blue shades. The saree was paired with a strappy blouse in a darker blue hue. Parineeti's party-ready look was completed with a subtle makeup and a sleek hairdo.

04
Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra chose a floral saree yet again here. She teamed it with a spaghetti blouse and a two layer diamond neckpiece. She tied her hair in a soft ponytail and kept the makeup minimal

05
Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra in a floral saree stole our hearts. She teamed her silk saree with an elbow-length blouse in peach shade featuring a plunging neckline. She cinched her waist with a cream belt and chose to polish her nails in burgundy. Red glossy lips, simple gold earrings and a chic hairdo sealed her look perfectly.

06
Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra looks gorgeous in a pair of red palazzo pants with embroidered off-shoulder top by Roshni Chopra. Silver bangles and earrings and a high ponytail completes her look.