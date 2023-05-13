Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Engagement: Will It Be Ivory or Red For Parineeti?

This year, Parineeti Chopra dazzled on the runway for fashion designer Ritika Mirchandani in an ivory white co-ord set. The ensemble consisted of a bustier and a matching slit skirt with bodycon patterns, featuring a single thigh-high slit. To complement her look, Parineeti adorned herself with an ivory white neck choker studded with white stones, matching ear studs, and a finger ring. Her wavy tresses were left open with a side part, while her makeup was kept minimal yet elegant. Parineeti flaunted smokey eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara, well-defined eyebrows, contoured cheeks, and nude lipstick to complete her gorgeous ensemble.