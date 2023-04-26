CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Happy Eid-ul-Fitr 2023Akshaya Tritiya 2023Parshuram Jayanti 2023Earth Day 2023Heatwaves
Home » Photos » Lifestyle » Poonam Pandey Stuns In A Risqué Outfit, Other Bollywood Celebs Who Dared To Do The Same, See Pics

Poonam Pandey Stuns In A Risqué Outfit, Other Bollywood Celebs Who Dared To Do The Same, See Pics

These divas did not hesitate to rock the world on their own terms and wore the most amazing outfits with utmost grace and finesse

Poonam Pandey recently took the internet by storm by wearing a scintillating risqué outfit to an event that she was attending as a guest. In honour of that look, here is looking back at moments when other Bollywood celebs too did not fear trolls and wore whatever they wished to.

1/ 5
Poonam opted for this white co-ord set and accessorised it with the perfect jewellery and clutch. (Image: Instagram)

Poonam opted for this white co-ord set and accessorised it with the perfect jewellery and clutch. (Image: Instagram)

2/ 5
Who can forget this iconic look of our favourite Desi Diva? Priyanka was seen wearing a Dolce and Gabbana gown along with some classing Bulgari jewellery. (Image: Instagram)

Who can forget this iconic look of our favourite Desi Diva? Priyanka was seen wearing a Dolce and Gabbana gown along with some classing Bulgari jewellery. (Image: Instagram)

3/ 5
The absolute trendsetter of Bollywood, Deepika wore this stunning bright orange outfit as a part of a promotional extravaganza. From her hair to her make-up, everything was on point. (Image: Instagram)

The absolute trendsetter of Bollywood, Deepika wore this stunning bright orange outfit as a part of a promotional extravaganza. From her hair to her make-up, everything was on point. (Image: Instagram)

4/ 5
is always willing to experiment with her sartorial choices and this look was definitely top-notch. The neckpiece deserves a special mention. (Image: Instagram)

is always willing to experiment with her sartorial choices and this look was definitely top-notch. The neckpiece deserves a special mention. (Image: Instagram)

5/ 5
This fashionista opted for this mesmerising outfit recently for an event that she was attending. She is definitely exuding some serious '80s vibes and we are definitely not complaining. (Image: Instagram)

This fashionista opted for this mesmerising outfit recently for an event that she was attending. She is definitely exuding some serious '80s vibes and we are definitely not complaining. (Image: Instagram)