Poonam Pandey's Unseen Sizzling Photoshoots!

Curated By: Navneet Vyasan
News18.com
Last Updated: May 15, 2023, 07:39 IST
Mumbai, India
Ditching her signature all-black, Poonam looked fiery as she mismatched her bralette with contrasting pink baggy pants. Turning out to be the highlight of the look are the golden bones embellishment on the bralette. Adding some drama, the actress went overboard in accessorising her look with golden chains and bangles. (Image: Instagram)
Leave it to Poonam Pandey and she knows how to raise the temperature even in winter. Turning muse to celebrity photographer Faizi Ali, Poonam Pandey looked stunning in this shimmery bralette and skirt. (Image: Instagram)
From being a raunchy model on the ramp to posing in traditional, Poonam Pandey makes sure to incorporate versatility in her wardrobe. (Image: Instagram)
Poonam Pandey’s bikini looks are truly worth all the wait. Just how she nailed this yellow swimsuit during her Bangkok vacation. (Image: Instagram)
Poonam Pandey’s tryst with controversy is nothing new in the film industry. (Image: Instagram)
(Image: Instagram)
Poonam Pandey seen at the birthday bash of Pratik Sehajpal. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
There is no denying the fact that a glance at Poonam's “Chilling” by the pool truly reaches the fashionable height. All you need to master is the art of playing around the contrasts. (Image: Instagram)
Ditch that LBDs, as bodycon midi-dress is the new ultimate elegance with a touch of boldness. (Image: Instagram)